U.S. heightens export controls on advanced chip, gas turbine engine technologies

Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The United States has decided to strengthen export controls on technologies for advanced semiconductors and gas turbine engines that it deems essential to its national security, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

The technologies covered by the move include gallium oxide and diamond, because "devices that utilize these materials have significantly increased military potential," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Paul Grant

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.