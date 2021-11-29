U.S. House leaders to float short-term fix to fund gov't into Jan. -Punchbowl

Birds fly near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives leaders will offer a stopgap measure to fund the federal government into January, averting a potential shutdown on Friday when current funding expired, Punchbowl news outlet reported on Monday.

The short-term fix, which would continue U.S. operations through mid-to-late January, will be introduced on Tuesday with a possible floor vote as soon as Wednesday, it reported, citing multiple unnamed Democratic and GOP lawmakers and aides.

Government funding for U.S. agencies could be extended until Jan. 21 or Jan. 28, it added.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

U.S. President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats narrowly control the House and have tie-breaking power in the 50-50 split Senate. Both must pass any legislation for him to sign into law.

A temporary funding bill would allow lawmakers to focus on other issues in coming weeks amid the busy U.S. holiday season when they return to Washington later on Monday after the Thanksgiving weekend.

A few issues must still be hammered out before the measure is finalized, including funding for unaccompanied children at the southern border who are taken into U.S. custody and Afghan refugees held overseas at U.S. military bases, Punchbowl reported.

Congress must also contend with the federal debt limit in order to avoid a historic default as soon as Dec 15. read more

Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

