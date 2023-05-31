U.S. House Speaker McCarthy vows debt ceiling bill to become law

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters about ongoing legislative wrangling over the debt ceiling in Washington
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters outside of the House floor in the midst of ongoing legislative wrangling over whether to raise the United States' debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 30, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The bipartisan debt ceiling bill will become law, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday, hours ahead of a much-anticipated vote in the chamber on the measure, which if passed would then go to the Senate for a vote.

"It's going to become law," McCarthy told reporters.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Julio-Cesar Chavez; editing by Susan Heavey

