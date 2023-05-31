U.S. House Speaker McCarthy vows debt ceiling bill to become law















WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The bipartisan debt ceiling bill will become law, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday, hours ahead of a much-anticipated vote in the chamber on the measure, which if passed would then go to the Senate for a vote.

"It's going to become law," McCarthy told reporters.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Julio-Cesar Chavez; editing by Susan Heavey











