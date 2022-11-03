U.S. is not in recession, data strong, says White House















WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States is not in a recession, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said on Thursday, adding that economic data showed the nation's economy was solid.

"We are not in a recession," U.S. President Joe Biden's top aide told MSNBC in an interview following the release of weekly U.S. jobless data earlier on Thursday. "Unemployment claims remain at a historical low... The economy is growing. It is strong. It is creating jobs."

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Katharine Jackson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.