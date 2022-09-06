U.S. Labor Day holiday air passengers topped 2019 levels -- TSA

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Passengers are seen at the Delta Air Lines check in area before their flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 28, 2022. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. officials screened 8.76 million air travelers over the four-day Labor Day weekend marking the first time holiday weekend screening volume exceeds 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Tuesday the four-day period topped the 8.24 million passengers screened over Labor Day weekend 2019, which traditionally marks the end of the busy U.S. summer travel season. A space launch in Florida that could have impacted air travel over the weekend was scrubbed.

Reporting by David Shepardson

