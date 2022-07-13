U.S. lawmakers look to carve off chips funding to speed passage -Raimondo

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies during a hearing on expanding broadband access on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. February 1, 2022. Sarah Silbiger/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday that lawmakers appear to be moving to carve off $52 billion in semiconductor chips manufacturing subsidies from a larger bill on boosting U.S. competitiveness with China.

"Things seem to be coalescing around the path of chips, or maybe chips plus a thing or two, and getting it done this month," Raimondo told Reuters in a telephone interview. "It seems like that's what Congress is coalescing around."

A smaller bill could also include investment tax credits for semiconductor manufacturing, she said, but emphasized that discussions are very fluid. "That is a good outcome because the worst outcome is getting nothing done by Aug. 4," when Congress leaves for summer recess, she said.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

