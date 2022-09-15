U.S. manufacturing output ekes out small gain in August

Workers build electric buses at the BYD electric bus factory in Lancaster, California, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories edged up in August amid a decline at motor vehicle assembly plants, but gains in the output of machinery as well as computer and electronic products pointed to underlying strength in manufacturing.

Manufacturing output gained 0.1% last month after increasing 0.6% in July, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would be unchanged. Output increased 3.3% compared to August 2021.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy, is slowing as spending shifts back to services from goods.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Higher interest rates as the Fed fights inflation as well as cooling demand overseas and a strong dollar are headwinds for factories.

Production at auto plants dropped 1.4% last month. Auto production surged 3.2% in July, in part boosted by seasonal factors, which were not repeated in August. Excluding motor vehicles, manufacturing gained 0.2%.

Output of long-lasting manufactured goods was unchanged. Gains of at least 1.0% were recorded by makers of machinery, computer and electronic products as well as aerospace and miscellaneous transportation equipment. They were, however, offset by losses of more than 1% reported by producers of wood and furniture products.

Production of nondurable manufactured goods rose 0.2%.

Mining output was unchanged in August after posting five consecutive monthly gains. Utilities production fell 2.3%. As a result, overall industrial production slipped 0.2% in August after increasing 0.5% in July.

Capacity utilization for the manufacturing sector, a measure of how fully firms are using their resources, was unchanged at 79.6% in August. It is 1.4 percentage points above its long-run average. Overall capacity use for the industrial sector fell 0.2 percentage point to 80.0% last month. It is 0.4 percentage point above its 1972-2021 average.

Officials at the Fed tend to look at capacity use measures for signals of how much "slack" remains in the economy - how far growth has room to run before it becomes inflationary.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.