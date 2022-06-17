1 minute read
U.S. manufacturing output slips in May
WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories unexpectedly fell in May, suggesting some cooling in manufacturing, in part as spending shifts from goods to services.
Manufacturing output dipped 0.1% last month after rising 0.8 in April, the Federal Reserve said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would gain 0.3%.
Reporting by Lucia Mutikani
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.