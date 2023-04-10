U.S. money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row

[1/2] U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in this illustration taken, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo















April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. money market funds drew inflows for a fourth straight week on worries about an economic slowdown after data pointed to slowing production and a cooling labor market.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, U.S. money market funds obtained a net $42.51 billion worth of inflows in the week to April 5. It was, however, the smallest weekly net purchase since March 8.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond funds saw a surge in demand as they obtained a net $8.1 billion, the biggest amount since Jan. 11.

Investors poured $2.81 billion into U.S. general domestic taxable fixed income funds and also received $2.44 billion worth of government bond funds in their eighth week of net buying in a row.

Meanwhile, U.S. equity funds recorded $10.34 billion worth of outflows, compared with net selling of $20.75 billion in the previous week.

Investors sold U.S. large-, mid- and small-cap equity funds of $5.14 billion, $102 million and $1.81 billion, respectively.

Among sector funds, they exited financial and healthcare funds of $1.2 billion and $694 million, respectively, but tech obtained $566 million worth of inflows.

