U.S. mulling pausing federal gas tax as option to cut prices, energy secretary says
WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Sunday that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden was evaluating a pause on federal gas tax as one of the options to bring down prices.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington
