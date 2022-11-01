U.S. natgas futures drop 10% on profit-taking, mild forecasts















Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 10% on Tuesday, following a 12% rise on Monday as traders took profits during a period of extreme volatility after the latest forecasts called for the weather to remain mild for the next two weeks.

Analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said the "early week surge in ... gas futures (saw) signs of exhaustion today as profit-takers pile on."

That price drop came despite forecasts for higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and a projected increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports once Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas returns to service.

Freeport LNG expects its 2.1-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) export plant to return to at least partial service in early- to mid-November following an unexpected shutdown on June 8 caused by a pipeline explosion.

Freeport informed BP PLC (<BP.L>), which buys LNG from the plant, that it expects to resume cargo deliveries in November.

At least four vessels were already lined up to pick up LNG at Freeport, according to Refinitiv data. Prism Brilliance and Prism Diversity were waiting off the coast from the plant, while Prism Courage was expected to arrive on Nov. 4 and Grace Freesia in December.

Front-month gas futures fell 64.1 cents, or 10.1%, to settle at $5.714 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). It was the biggest daily percentage gain since a 17% plunge in late June.

On Monday, the contract soared about 12% to its highest since Oct. 14.

Rapid price changes in recent weeks boosted the contract's 30-day implied volatility index to its highest since October 2021. The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future.

Despite recent price declines, U.S. gas futures were still up about 55% this year as much higher global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $34 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe and $28 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia .

On Monday, when November was still the TTF front-month, the contract closed around $23 per mmBtu, the lowest close since mid-February. December is now the TTF front-month. TTF closed at a record high of $90.91 on Aug. 25.

TOP PRODUCER

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to a record 99.37 bcfd in October, topping the prior record of 99.28 bcfd in September.

Daily output was on track to drop about 4.5 bcfd to a preliminary five-month low of 95.7 bcfd on Tuesday. That would be the biggest one-day decline since the 2021 February freeze. Traders, however, noted first of the month preliminary output was almost always unreliable and revised higher later in the month.

With the coming of seasonally cooler weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 98.6 bcfd this week to 101.4 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid to 11.3 bcfd in October due to an annual maintenance outage at the Cove Point LNG plant in Maryland, down from 11.5 bcfd in September. That is well below the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

During the first 10 months of 2022, roughly 66%, or 7.0 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to fetch higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Leslie Adler











