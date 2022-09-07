U.S. natgas output and demand to hit record highs in 2022

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line crosses over the Colorado River in this aerial photograph over Wharton, Texas, U.S., April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas production and demand will rise to record highs in 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Wednesday.

EIA projected dry gas production will rise to 97.09 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2022 and 100.36 bcfd in 2023 from a record 93.55 bcfd in 2021.

The agency also projected gas consumption would rise from 82.97 in 2021 to 86.56 bcfd in 2022 before sliding to 84.63 bcfd in 2023. That compares with a record 85.29 bcfd in 2019.

EIA's latest projections for 2022 were higher than its August forecasts of 96.59 bcfd for supply and 85.16 bcfd for demand.

The agency forecast average U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports would reach 11.01 bcfd in 2022 and 12.34 bcfd in 2023, up from a record 9.76 bcfd in 2021.

That was lower than its August forecast of 11.16 bcfd in 2022 due to the later than previously expected return to service of the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas in early to mid-November. read more

EIA projected U.S. coal production would rise from 578 million short tons in 2021 to 600 million short tons in 2022 as demand for the fuel increases overseas before sliding to 590 million short tons in 2023.

In 2020, coal output fell to 535 million short tons, its lowest since 1965.

As the economy grows and consumers burn more oil and gas, EIA projected carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels would rise to 4.953 billion tonnes in 2022 from 4.872 billion tonnes in 2021, before falling to 4.863 billion tonnes in 2023.

That compares with 4.577 billion tonnes in 2020, which was the lowest since 1983 because the coronavirus pandemic depressed demand for energy.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino

