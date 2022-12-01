U.S. PJM power grid says it is prepared to meet winter demand















Dec 1 (Reuters) - PJM Interconnection, the biggest U.S. electric grid operator, on Thursday said it is prepared to meet the forecast electricity demand this winter.

PJM expects to have over 186,000 megawatt (MW) of resources to meet the forecast peak demand of about 137,000 MW. The operator's all-time winter peak demand was 143,295 MW in February 2015.

PJM, which operates the bulk electric grid in 13 states and the District of Columbia, said it was monitoring efforts to avert a rail strike, which would not impact reliability in the very near term. A prolonged strike could hinder supplies of both fuels and other materials needed to operate generators, it said.

The U.S. Congress on Thursday gave final approval to a bill blocking a national U.S. railroad strike and rejected a measure that would have provided paid sick days to railroad workers.

Once the bill becomes law, any strike would be considered illegal and the strikers could be fired.

Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.