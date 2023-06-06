U.S. regulators issue final guidelines to banks for third-party risk management















June 6 (Reuters) - Top U.S. regulators on Tuesday issued final guidelines to help banks manage risks associated with their relationships with third-parties like fintechs and cloud-computing firms, according to a joint statement on Tuesday.

The guidance came from the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.