U.S. Senate Majority leader Schumer concerned about Fed rate rise effect on economy

U.S. Senate Democrats attend weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) faces reporters following the weekly Senate Democratic lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Wednesday he was concerned about the effect of a Federal Reserve decision to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

"There are competing equities on both sides," said Schumer. "I will say I am concerned about its effect on the economy."

Reporting by Moira Warburton and Susan Heavey in Washington; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next