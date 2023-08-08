US trade deficit narrows in June as imports decline

Shipping containers are stacked at the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in Boston

Shipping containers, including one labelled "China Shipping" and another "Italia", are stacked at the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in June as imports dropped to the lowest level in more than 1-1/2 years, potentially signaling slowing domestic demand.

The trade deficit contracted 4.1% to $65.5 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for May was revised to show the trade gap narrowing to $68.3 billion instead of $69.0 billion as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade deficit shrinking to $65 billion.

Trade was a small drag on gross domestic product in the second quarter after contributing to growth for four straight quarters. The economy grew at a 2.4% annualized rate in the April-June quarter.

Imports of goods and services declined 1.0% to $313.0 billion, the lowest level since November 2021. Goods imports tumbled 1.2% to $253.3 billion, the lowest level since October 2021. Exports dipped 0.1% to $247.5 billion. Goods exports also slipped 0.1% to $165.1 billion.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani, Editing by William Maclean

