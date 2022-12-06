U.S. trade deficit widens in October on weak exports

[1/2] A ship stacked with shipping containers is unloaded on a pier at Port Newark, New Jersey, U.S., November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo















WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in October as slowing global demand and a strong dollar weighed on exports.

The trade deficit increased 5.4% to $78.2 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Exports fell 0.7% to $256.6 billion. Imports rose 0.6% to $334.8 billion.

The dollar at one point this year had appreciated more than 11% against the currencies of the United States' main trade partners from the end of December 2021, the result of the Federal Reserve's fastest rate-increasing cycle since the 1980s as it fights inflation.

A smaller trade deficit was one of the main factors behind the rebound in U.S. economic growth in the third quarter. October's sharp widening in the deficit suggested trade could be a drag on gross domestic product this quarter.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











