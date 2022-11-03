U.S. trade deficit widens in September















WASHINGTON, Nov 3(Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in September, likely as a strong dollar and softening global demand weighed on exports.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday that the trade deficit increased 11.6% to $73.3 billion. Exports of goods and services fell 1.1%, while imports increased 1.5%.

A smaller trade deficit was the main driver of the rebound in gross domestic product in the third quarter. The economy grew at a 2.6% annualized rate last quarter after contracting at a 0.6% pace in the second quarter.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.