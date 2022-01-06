U.S. trade deficit widens sharply on record high goods imports

Shipping containers, including one labelled "China Shipping" and another "Italia", are stacked at the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in November as goods imports surged to a record high, suggesting that trade likely remained a drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday that the trade gap jumped 19.4% to $80.2 billion in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $77.1 billion deficit.

Goods imports soared 5.1% to an all-time high $254.9 billion, likely as congestion at ports eased. Overall imports increased 4.6% to $304.4 billion.

The broad rise in imports was led by industrial supplies and materials. Consumer goods also increased strongly as did imports of motor vehicles, parts and engines.

Goods exports fell 1.8% to $155.9 billion. They were pulled down by decreases in capital goods as well as industrial supplies and materials. But exports of services rose, lifted by travel and transport. Overall, exports increased 0.2% to $224.2 billion in November.

The trade deficit has been a drag on GDP growth for five straight quarters. Fourth-quarter GDP growth estimates are as high as a 7.4% annualized rate. The economy grew at a 2.3% pace in the third quarter.

Reporting By Lucia Mutikani

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.