U.S. Treasury official says June 1 default scenario is 'best estimate' but variable

The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C.
The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury's estimate that it could run short of cash to satisfy all U.S. payment obligations as early as June 1 is its "best estimate" based on recent tax receipts, Treasury Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets Joshua Frost said on Wednesday.

He told a news conference after Treasury's quarterly refunding announcement: "Receipts and outlays are just inherently variable, and the actual date will depend on realized receipts and outlays, and the date on which we have exhausted our resources could be a number of weeks later than those estimates."

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next