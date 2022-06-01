U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo says global phenomena, war driving inflation

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo speaks during a joint news conference with EU Commissioner McGuinness (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - High inflation is being driven by global phenomena that could not be anticipated, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said on Wednesday, adding that U.S. demand remains strong.

"I don't think anyone saw the invasion - Russia's invasion of Ukraine - coming, which is driving the high energy prices that we see today," Adeyemo told MSNBC a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she was "wrong" last year about the path inflation would take. read more

"The best way to compare what's happening here in the United States is to look around the world, because inflation isn't only happening here in the United States. It's happening around the globe," Adeyemo said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.