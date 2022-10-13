U.S. Treasury's Yellen says CPI data shows more work needed to control inflation















WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that higher than expected U.S. consumer price index inflation data shows that "we have more work to do" to control inflation and the Biden administration was committed to taking steps to lower costs for Americans.

"As I said earlier this week, while there have been favorable indicators on easing of supply chain bottlenecks and softening of labor market pressures, we need to see sustained progress and bringing down inflation remains the President’s number one economic priority," Yellen said in remarks prepared for delivery at a bilateral meeting with European Commission officials.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.