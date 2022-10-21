U.S. weighs security review for Musk's ventures, including Twitter deal - Bloomberg News Reporter Tweet

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Biden Administration officials are discussing whether the United States should subject some of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's ventures to national security reviews, a Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Thursday, citing sources.

The ventures include Musk's deal to buy Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) and the Starlink satellite network, the reporter's tweet added.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

