U.S. weighs security review for Musk's ventures, including Twitter deal - Bloomberg News Reporter Tweet















Oct 20 (Reuters) - Biden Administration officials are discussing whether the United States should subject some of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's ventures to national security reviews, a Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Thursday, citing sources.

The ventures include Musk's deal to buy Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) and the Starlink satellite network, the reporter's tweet added.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler











