U.S. yield curve steepens, but flattening trend remains intact

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury curve steepened on Thursday in choppy trading, in a surprising move, a day after the Federal Reserve doubled the pace of its monthly bond-buying tapering and flagged three interest rate increases next year.

Analysts said flattening moves of the last few weeks were being partly unwound while yields were mixed overall.

As the Fed moves toward a rate hiking cycle, the curve typically flattens as expectations of an interest rate increase tend to push short-term yields higher more than those on the long end.

"Curve steepening is definitely a surprising reaction. The Fed definitely checked all the hawkish boxes yesterday," said Zachary Griffiths, macro strategist at Wells Fargo.

"We are definitely in the flattening camp going forward. But this seems to be a brief pause," he added.

In midmorning trading, the gap between the U.S 5-year and U.S. 30-year yields widened to 68.50 basis points , the steepest in two weeks. The curve was last 67.70 basis points.

The steeper U.S. curve came amid hawkish actions from not only the Fed, but some global central banks as well, with the Bank of England and Norway's Norges Bank raising interest rates and the European Central Bank turning a little less dovish. read more

That said, other parts of the yield curve remained flat, such as those on the U.S. 2-year and 10-year notes.

Griffiths of Wells Fargo also pointed out that risk sentiment has held up fairly well, with U.S. stocks up, despite a hawkish shift in the Fed's tone.

"It's surprising because the market was well set up for the Fed to sound hawkish yesterday, but the Fed was even more hawkish than we anticipated," he said. "Maybe some of the positive risk sentiment is weighing on the back end of the curve."

Thursday's U.S. data, meanwhile, was mixed, with initial unemployment claims showing a moderate increase in the latest week, while housing starts rose. The reports had fairly minimal impact on Treasury yields. read more

U.S. 10-year yields were down 3 basis points at 1.4309% , while 30-year yields were up 1 basis point at 1.8633

On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were down 5 basis points at 0.637% , while 5-year yields were down 7 basis points at 1.1897% .

December 16 Thursday 10:04AM New York / 1504 GMT

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis

