U.S. yields dip after CPI data

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Friday after an inflation reading was largely in-line with expectations, easing concerns the Federal Reserve may need to be more aggressive in its efforts to combat rising prices.

The consumer price index rose 0.8% last month, just above the 0.7% forecast after a surge of 0.9% in October, the Labor Department said on Friday. In the 12 months through November, CPI accelerated 6.8%, which matched expectations and was the biggest year-on-year rise since June 1982 after a 6.2% advance in October. read more

The data comes ahead of next week's Fed policy meeting, the last of the year, and after comments last week from central bank Chair Jerome Powell took a more hawkish tone.

"This report solidifies the view of what the Fed’s path will be. This further alleviates any doubt as to an acceleration of their tapering to come out of next week’s meeting," said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial Services Inc in Troy, Michigan.

"Today’s report probably doesn’t change the market’s perspectives on when rate hikes begin, which consensus shows is some time in the second quarter."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 0.7 basis points to 1.480%.

U.S. equity index futures moved higher after the data and were pointing towards a gain at the opening bell. read more

After seeing its biggest weekly drop since June 2020 last week, the yield on the 10-year started this week with three straight days of rises, its longest daily streak of gains since mid-October as concerns about the severity of the new coronavirus variant Omicron waned. The benchmark yield is up about 12 basis points for the week, on pace for its biggest weekly move higher since early October.

Data on consumer sentiment is expected later on Friday.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 1.1 basis points to 1.855%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes , seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 79.5 basis points, narrowing from a high of 83.8 on Thursday.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.3 basis points at 0.683%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.746%, after closing at 2.807% on Thursday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.456%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.415%.

