SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Valuations of Brazilian companies that have listed or are looking to list on U.S. stock exchanges compared with those of their foreign counterparts in different industries. read more

Financial Institutions

Cosmetic makers

ONLINE RETAILERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.