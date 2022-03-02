Venezuela's February oil exports boosted by heavy crude, fuel oil sales -data

March 2 (Reuters) - Venezuela's exports of oil and refined products last month recovered to mid-2021 levels, boosted by sales of its flagship crude grade and fuel oil bound for Asia, according to tracking data and documents from state-run oil company PDVSA.

Higher exports come as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resulting shipping bans and financial sanctions could spur demand for Venezuela's crude and residual products, traders said. Oil importers this week have rejected Russian vessels, sending buyers searching for new crude and fuel supplies. read more

Venezuela's state-run PDVSA and its joint ventures shipped a total of 22 cargoes in February, carrying some 730,930 barrels per day (bpd), the highest since July 2021 and a 76%-increase over January, according to the data and company documents.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Most cargoes departed bound to China through trans-shipping hubs like Malaysia.

The OPEC member's shipments rose last month following an output increase of Merey crude. The market unrest caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine also created more demand for replacement barrels.

The intermittent operation of PDVSA's oil upgraders forced the company to produce and export more Merey 16, its most popular grade, leaving 9.4 million barrels of its competitor oil, diluted crude (DCO), in storage, the documents showed.

PDVSA did not reply to a request for comment.

The switch, which also led to less domestic refining for motor fuel production, allowed PDVSA to overcome four outages at its upgraders last month. At the month's end, only the Petrosinovesa blending station and the Petropiar crude upgrader were operational.

PDVSA also exported almost 66,000 bpd of crude and fuel to its political ally Cuba.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Mircely Guanipa in Maracay, Venezuela Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.