Reactions: Fed hikes rates by 0.75 percentage point, flags slowing economy

The exterior of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday to stem a disruptive surge in inflation, and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come.

The action raised the short-term federal funds rate to a range of 1.50% to 1.75%, and Fed officials at the median projected the rate increasing to 3.4% by the end of this year and to 3.8% in 2023 - a substantial shift from projections in March that saw the rate rising to 1.9% this year.

STORY: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stocks pared gains slightly after the Fed hike; S&P last traded higher.

COMMENTS:

BRIAN JACOBSEN, SENIOR INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN

"The Fed is willing to let the unemployment rate rise and risk a recession as collateral damage to get inflation back down. This isn't a Volker-moment for Powell given the magnitude of the hike, but he is like a Mini-Me version of Volcker with this move."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by the U.S. Finance & Markets Breaking News team

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.