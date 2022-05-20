Instant View: S&P 500 on pace to confirm bear market as stocks slump

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes slumped on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) on track to confirm a decline of more than 20% or more from its Jan. 3 record closing high, a commonly used metric to determine a bear market.

Stocks have been under pressure since the start of the year as investors have dumped stocks amid worries over whether the Federal Reserve will be able to tame inflation without triggering a recession, with spillover effects from the war in Ukraine and the possibility of a slowdown in China from a rise in COVID-19 cases adding to the angst.

MARKET REACTION:STOCKS: Dow down 1.35%, S&P 500 down 1.62%, Nasdaq down 2.23%

COMMENTS:

PAUL NOLTE, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, KINGSVIEW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, CHICAGO

"If we don't today it'll be Monday. In all of the trading that's gone on in the last couple of weeks, there really hasn't been much of a bounce. Any bounce we've had has gone away quickly. So we're going to be in a bear market today if not next week. It's more inevitable than it is anything else. It's a given, certainly with what's happened to Nasdaq and small caps. It's not a surprise that the S&P finally gets there.

"I don't think investors sell because we're now in a bear market. They've been selling all along. The question is still what does the Fed do. They have historically come to the market's rescue. We're not sure where the Powell put is this time around - or if there is one... Although they've raised rates twice, we really haven't seen any impact in the economy outside of housing."

RANDY FREDERICK, VICE PRESIDENT OF TRADING AND DERIVATIVES, CHARLES SCHWAB, AUSTIN, TEXAS

"It does look like we are finally going to actually hit a bear market on the S&P 500 which to me is the final straw that says you are truly in a bear market, you have to close below 3,836, which we are below that level now. Now we could get one of those late-day rallies like we sometimes get so it may not happen."

"But the one thing that doesn’t really seem to line up as far as the washout goes, or the capitulation, is just with the VIX. Thirty-two is not a low VIX, historically it is high, but it is not at all in line with what you oftentimes see when everybody throws in the towel, I am selling indiscriminately, I’m fed up, I am just trying to save what I got left kind of thinking. We just haven’t seen that."

"Generally, you are going to need to see something above forty and sometimes it is even way above that. If you go back to the COVID bear market in early 2020 it hit like eighty so it is nothing even close to that. I believe we are going to go into a bear market, whether that happens today or early next week I am not sure, but I am not convinced we are at the bottom yet simply because of that."

"Now it is not required you have one of those days but you oftentimes do, we could just simply go into a continued, slow, downtrend which frankly we have been in since the second day of this year. While that doesn’t hurt as much all at once, it is like pulling the band-aid off slowly, it is going to be long and slow and painful and frankly could go on for several more months so I just don’t know. But without that big, giant volatility spike and that capitulation-type feeling I am hesitant to make any predictions that we are at the bottom."

