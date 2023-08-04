Instant view: US jobs growth stays moderate in July, wage gains still strong

A sign for hire is posted on the window of a Chipolte Restaurant in New York City, U.S., April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy maintained a moderate pace of job growth in July, but solid wage gains and a decline in the unemployment rate pointed to continued tightness in labor market conditions.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Data for June was revised lower to show 185,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 209,000.

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock futures gained after the jobs data.

FOREX: The dollar index fell 0.21% to 102.220

TREASURIES: The yield on 10-year Treasury notes down 0.7 basis points at 4.182%

COMMENTS:

PETER ANDERSEN, FOUNDER, ANDERSEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, BOSTON

"Everybody's fear was that the jobs number would come in higher than expected, which it did not do today."

"That gives investors some relief and also some further encouragement that the Fed will most likely be reflecting on these numbers in a positive way and hopefully it will support their decision to stop raising rates in the future."

BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANNEX WEALTH MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN

"Wage growth may have been a touch hotter than expected, but when combined with a shorter workweek the aggregate weekly income number was tepid. There are broad indicators that the labor market is cooling. The diffusion index for manufacturing shows ongoing struggles for that sector. It's a world with pockets of strength and areas of weakness. Based on this report alone, the Fed doesn't have a strong case to justify further fiddling with the federal funds rate."

