Factbox: Wall St banks expect one more Fed rate-hike as recession looms















April 13 (Reuters) - Most major U.S. banks expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points next month, following evidence of sticky inflation and a strong labor market.

The Fed had pressed ahead with a hike in March as well, even though the U.S. banking crisis raised the specter of a recession as lending conditions tightened.

Money markets are currently pricing in a roughly 65% chance of a 25bps hike from the Fed in May. Such a hike will bring the Fed Funds rate increase for this cycle to 5%, taking the rate to the 5% to 5.25% range. Traders expect a pause thereafter and see rate cuts beginning in the second half of the year.

Following are forecasts from some big U.S. banks and their global counterparts:

