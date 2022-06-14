Wall St. watchdog FINRA to bulk up crypto capabilities, CEO says

Signage is seen outside of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) offices in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority plans to increase its resources to understand and monitor cryptocurrencies as more of the Wall Street watchdog's members trade digital assets, Chief Executive Officer Robert Cook said on Tuesday.

"We are already having to be engaged in the space and we think that as a result it's appropriate for us to bulk up our capabilities there," Cook said at an trading industry conference.

Reporting by John McCrank Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

