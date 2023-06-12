Factbox: Wall Street banks expect 'hawkish pause' from Fed in June

The U.S. Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington
The U.S. Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, March 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

May 26 (Reuters) - Most big Wall Street banks expect the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, while sticking to its hawkish tone due to a strong job market and elevated inflation.

Several economists say that it is a toss-up between a skip and a hike in the June meeting. Most banks expect the central bank to prepare markets for a hike in July.

Money markets are currently pricing in a more than 70% chance of a pause this month, with rate cut expectations pushed out to next year.

Following are forecasts from some big U.S. banks and their global counterparts:

