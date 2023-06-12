Factbox: Wall Street banks expect 'hawkish pause' from Fed in June















May 26 (Reuters) - Most big Wall Street banks expect the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, while sticking to its hawkish tone due to a strong job market and elevated inflation.

Several economists say that it is a toss-up between a skip and a hike in the June meeting. Most banks expect the central bank to prepare markets for a hike in July.

Money markets are currently pricing in a more than 70% chance of a pause this month, with rate cut expectations pushed out to next year.

Following are forecasts from some big U.S. banks and their global counterparts:

