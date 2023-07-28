Western Asset Mortgage intends to terminate Terra Property merger

July 27 (Reuters) - Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC.N) on Thursday said it notified Terra Property Trust (TPTA.N) that it intends to terminate their merger agreement unless the company receives a revised proposal by Aug. 3.

In June, Terra Property Trust and Western Asset Mortgage entered into a merger to form a real estate investment trust (REIT) that is expected to have $1.2 billion in assets and $436 million of adjusted book value upon completion.

The notification came after AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT.N) earlier this month made a stock-and-cash offer to Western Asset Mortgage, managed by Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.N), valuing it at about $300 million including debt.

On Tuesday, Terra Property Trust acquired a 5.2% Stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, making it the second largest stockholder.

Terra Property Trust did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Western Asset Mortgage invests in residential whole loans and mortgage-backed securities, as does AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Angelo Gordon, a credit and real estate-focused investment firm which manages AG Mortgage, agreed in May to sell itself to private equity firm TPG Inc (TPG.O) for $2.7 billion. It currently manages about $73 billion in assets.

Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Subhranshu Sahu

