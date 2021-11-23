Wheat lingers near 9-year high on USDA condition report

CANBERRA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday to linger near their highest level in nine years, as concerns about global supplies were fuelled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegging the condition of crops below market expectations.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2% at $8.58 a bushel, as of 0324 GMT, after gaining 2.8% on Monday when prices hit a December 2012 high of $8.59-1/2 a bushel.

* The most-active soybean futures were up 0.3% at $12.78 a bushel, having closed 0.9% higher on Monday.

* The USDA said 44% of the U.S. winter wheat crop is in a good to excellent condition. Analysts on average had expected the USDA to rate 46% of the crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from a week earlier.

* Both corn and soybean harvests were 95% complete as of Nov. 21, 1 percentage point below the average of estimates given in a Reuters poll of 11 market analysts.

* Shipments from Russia, the world's largest exporter, are down 34% this season due to a smaller crop and rising export taxes.

* Heavy rains, meanwhile, stalled harvesting in Australia and threatened crop quality, while flooding in western Canada has disrupted exports when global demand for wheat has risen.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar was near a four-and-a-half-year top against the yen on Tuesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was reappointed for a second term, emboldening bets on higher U.S. interest rates.

* Oil prices dropped, reversing gains in the previous session, on growing talk the United States, Japan and India will release crude reserves to tame prices despite the threat of demand faltering as COVID-19 cases flare up in Europe.

* Asia stocks were mostly lower, tracking a retreat on Wall Street after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term, reinforcing expectations the U.S. will taper its stimulus soon.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

