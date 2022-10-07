Factbox: Who is financing Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy Twitter?















Oct 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for his acquisition of Twitter (<TSLA.O>), which covers the $44 billion price tag and closing costs.

While Musk will provide much of the funding after selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (<TSLA.O>) and by leaning on equity financing from large investors, major banks have committed to provide $13 billion.

Below are details of participants in the Twitter deal and their financing commitments:

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco and Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Anirban Sen and Sam Holmes











