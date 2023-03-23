Yellen: Inflation likely to come down on lower supply chain pressures, shipping costs
WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that supply chain pressures and shipping costs were coming down and were eventually likely to bring down inflation.
She also said a debt default would undermine the U.S. dollar's reserve currency status and that a failure to raise the debt ceiling would lead to a recession or worse.
Yellen made the remarks in a U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee hearing.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.