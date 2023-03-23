Yellen: Inflation likely to come down on lower supply chain pressures, shipping costs

Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on President Biden's proposed budget request in Washington
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on President Biden's proposed budget request for the Department of the Treasury for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that supply chain pressures and shipping costs were coming down and were eventually likely to bring down inflation.

She also said a debt default would undermine the U.S. dollar's reserve currency status and that a failure to raise the debt ceiling would lead to a recession or worse.

Yellen made the remarks in a U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee hearing.

Reporting by David Lawder in Washington; writing by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next