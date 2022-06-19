1 minute read
Yellen says some China tariffs inherited from Trump 'make no strategic sense'
WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said some tariffs on China inherited from the administration of former President Donald Trump made "no strategic sense" and added that President Joe Biden was reviewing them as a way to bring down inflation.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
