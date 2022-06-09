1 minute read
Yellen says U.S. recession unlikely, but no drop in gasoline prices soon
WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday she does not think the U.S. economy is going to experience a recession, but gasoline prices were unlikely to fall anytime soon.
"I don't think we're (going to) have a recession. Consumer spending is very strong. Investment spending is solid. I expect growth to slow down," she told a New York Times Dealbook event.
Reporting by Eric Beech and Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese
