Yellen welcomes U.S.-Japan collaboration in Indo-Pacific, globally

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday reaffirmed the importance of U.S.-Japan cooperation across a range of common priorities in the Indo-Pacific and globally in her first telephone talks with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki.

The brief talks took place as Washington sought to boost ties with Japan and other regional powerhouses to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China in the face of geopolitical risks such as the status of Taiwan.

"(Yellen) welcomed ongoing collaboration between the United States and Japan across a range of common priorities in the Indo-Pacific and globally," the U.S. Treasury said in a statement issued an hour after the phone talks.

"The Secretary looks forward to continuing to strengthen the bilateral relationship and to working closely with Japan to advance shared interests like supporting a broad-based and durable recovery from the pandemic."

Suzuki told reporters on Tuesday the two sides discussed the importance of bilateral coordination to tackle global issues.

The two did not exchange views on currencies, Suzuki said, adding that Yellen did mention inflation when discussing the U.S. economy.

