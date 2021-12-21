Yield curve steeper as traders look past Omicron

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened on Tuesday as traders focused on optimistic economic conditions despite the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The moves marked a reversal of sentiment from Monday, when the yield on the benchmark 10-year note reached as low as 1.353%, the least since Dec. 3. In Tuesday morning trading the note was up 5.1 basis points at 1.4703%

Investors seemed to be betting that Omicron's spread would not interrupt economic growth, said Tufts University economist Brian Bethune.

The message from the trading, he said, is that "Omicron is a threat, but it's not going to derail things."

Major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, contributing to risk-on sentiment.

The bond sell-offs pushed up a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes , seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 81 basis points, about 2 basis points more than Monday's close.

Traders will watch the results of a $20-billion auction of 20-year notes later on Tuesday to gauge demand for the long-term debt, as well as a Wednesday auction of $17 billion worth of 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.8 basis points at 0.6583%.

December 21 Tuesday 9:28AM New York / 1428 GMT

Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski

