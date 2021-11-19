Zimbabwe power firm agrees $110 mln Afreximbank financing deal

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Zimbabwe's state-owned power company has signed a $110 million syndicated loan with continental trade finance bank Afreximbank, the bank said on Friday.

"The funds will help Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission & Distribution Company (ZETDC) to improve revenue collection through smart meters and pre-paid meters and thus pay off regional creditors' accounts," Afreximbank said in a statement.

Many electricity users in Zimbabwe are on a post-pay system and rack up large debts, which is bad for ZETDC's books and hurts its ability to supply power.

Afreximbank said it had signed financing deals worth another $78 million with three other Zimbabwean companies - the Central African Building Society, CBZ Bank and ZB Bank - at a trade fair in the South African port city of Durban.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Winning and MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.