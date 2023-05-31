Instant View: Canada's Q1 GDP growth beats estimates; April likely up 0.2%















TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - Canada's economy was up 3.1% on an annualized basis in the first quarter, beating analysts' expectations, as favorable international trade and growth in household spending was moderated by slower inventory accumulations, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday. read more

March's real GDP was flat compared to February, which beat expectations, while April's GDP likely increased by 0.2%, StatsCan said in a flash estimate.

LINK: https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/230531/dq230531a-eng.htm

ANDREW GRANTHAM, SENIOR ECONOMIST, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS

"Overall, the headline reading, composition of growth and handoff to Q2 were all slightly stronger than we had expected, raising the odds of another Bank of Canada rate hike. However, we still expect that they will want to wait to see more data and revise their forecasts (in the July MPR) before making a final decision on whether to raise rates again, rather than hike next week."

NATHAN JANZEN, ASSISTANT CHIEF ECONOMIST AT ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

"It was pretty firm. For the Q1 increase, it was largely expected. We knew that growth was going to pick up in Q1 and we did see growth slowing in February and March. The bigger surprise is the reacceleration in April ... So a 0.2% increase despite a pretty large federal public sector strike that was distorting the data on the downside for that month."

"It is still pointing to a probably more resilient start to 2023 than we or the Bank of Canada had been expecting."

DOUG PORTER, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

"It's generally stronger than expected. I'm particularly impressed by the monthly numbers, the small upward revision to March on the flash, and the early estimate for April of a 0.2% gain even in the face of the public sector strike. It suggests that the economy had a little bit more momentum heading into the second quarter than was widely expected. And then of course, there's also the fact that looking backwards, the first quarter was a bit firmer than then many had anticipated. Overall, the economy clearly was not in recession in the first four months of the year. It's actually holding its head above water relatively well."

"I think it's too early to declare this a soft landing. It's impressive that the economy has been able to withstand the mighty increase in interest rates over the past year. But I think it's too early to assume we've achieved a soft landing. For the Bank of Canada, clearly the markets have been leaning to the view that the bank might have to dip into the well again. I personally think next week is too early. I think it's quite possible they could signal that the door is open next week for possible further interest rate increases. I don't think they want to lock themselves in. But I think they will sound a pretty loud warning bell that they could hike rates again, and send that message as early as next week."

