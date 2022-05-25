Andreessen Horowitz raises $4.5 billion for fourth crypto fund

Representations of virtual cryptocurrencies are placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken November 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 25 (Reuters) - Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz said on Wednesday it has raised $4.5 billion for its fourth cryptocurrency fund, bringing its total funds raised for digital currency investments so far to more than $7.6 billion.

About $1.3 billion from the fund will be used to invest in seed rounds of startups and $3 billion for venture investments, the company said in a blog post.

The latest funding comes on the heels of sharp fall in the value of cryptocurrencies in recent weeks, with bitcoin losing over a third of its value in just two months. read more

Andreessen Horowitz unveiled a $2.2 billion fund to invest in crypto networks in June last year. The firm raised $9 billion across three new funds to invest across startups in different sectors earlier this year. read more

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

