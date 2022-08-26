Biden's student loan forgiveness program will cost $24 billion a year over next decade -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with state and local elected officials on Women's Equality Day at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 26, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt will cost the government about $24 billion a year over the next 10 years, Bharat Ramamurti, director of the White House National Economic Council, said on Friday.

Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jonathan Oatis

