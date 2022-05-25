Blockchain tech firm StarkWare raises $100 mln, valued at $8 bln
JERUSALEM, May 25 (Reuters) - Israeli blockchain technology firm StarkWare Industries said on Wednesday it raised $100 million in a private funding round that valued the company at $8 billion.
In its prior $50 million funding round in November, StarkWare's valuation was $2 billion.
The new round was led by Greenoaks Capital and Coatue, and
included Tiger Global and other new and existing investors. At the same time, in a secondary transaction, employees company-wide are selling stock, the company said.
StarkWare said it has developed technology to make blockchain scalable for mass adoption and that its two-year-old platform "today handles more transactions than Bitcoin."
