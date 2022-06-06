Citadel's flagship portfolio up 13%, far outpacing broader stock market
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Citadel posted a modest rise in its flagship portfolio last month and now boasts gains of 13% for the year, far outpacing the broader stock market's double digit losses.
Ken Griffin's Citadel told investors that its multi-strategy Wellington fund inched up 0.23% in May when the S&P 500 index (.SPX) ended flat. May's small increase follows a more robust 7.45% gain in April when the S&P tumbled nearly 9%.
The S&P was off 13.3% in the first five months of 2022.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Citadel Equities is up 6.46% for the first five months of the year, while the firm's Global Fixed Income fund is up 14.35% and its Tactical Trading portfolio has risen 9.85% since January, Griffin said.
A spokesman for the firm declined further comment.
Citadel manages $51 billion in assets and its gains place the firm's portfolios in sharp contrast to those of many other hedge funds, including Tiger Global - one of the industry's biggest firms. read more
The HFRX Equity Hedge Index fell 3.31% in the first five months of 2022, according to data provider Hedge Fund Research.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.