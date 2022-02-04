Morgan Stanley names Zema co-head of Latam investment banking

A screen displays the trading information for Morgan Stanley on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SAO PAULO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on Friday named Alessandro Zema as co-head of investment banking in Latin America, a post he will share with Jaime Martinez-Negrete, according to a statement.

Zema will remain as Brazil country head, while managing director Fabio Medeiros will take up a role as the local investment banking head.

Marilia Carvalho Quinlivan, who has been working at Morgan Stanley for the last 15 years, was appointed as Chief Operating Officer for Latin America.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

