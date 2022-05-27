Russian central bank allows share purchases in companies from 'friendly' countries

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Friday authorised Russian residents to buy shares in companies from "friendly" countries, provided the transactions were denominated in roubles or the currency of the foreign country.

In a statement, the central bank said it was lifting some of the restrictions on overseas investments, which were imposed after Russia began what it calls "a special military" operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.