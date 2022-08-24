1 minute read
Student loans obtained after June 30 not eligible for relief-Rice
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Student loans obtained after June 30 are not eligible for President Joe Biden's debt relief plan, White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice told reporters.
Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis
