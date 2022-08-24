Student loans obtained after June 30 not eligible for relief-Rice

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about administration plans to forgive federal student loan debt during remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Student loans obtained after June 30 are not eligible for President Joe Biden's debt relief plan, White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice told reporters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.